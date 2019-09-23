United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 870 ($11.37).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 863.50 ($11.28).

UU opened at GBX 794.60 ($10.38) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.81.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.17), for a total value of £56,794 ($74,211.42). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total value of £315,700 ($412,517.97).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

