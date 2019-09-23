United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.82. 77,841 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.40. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

