Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,538,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.35. 1,357,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.