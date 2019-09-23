Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,030 ($65.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,898.50 ($64.01).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.19) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,015.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,759.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

