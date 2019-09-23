Unibright Trading Up 13.1% This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Liquid. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $82,141.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

