Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

NYSE UAA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,021,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

