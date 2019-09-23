UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Intesa Sanpaolo (NASDAQ:ISNPY) Head to Head Contrast

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UMB Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intesa Sanpaolo 2 1 0 0 1.33

UMB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.98%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. UMB Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.86 $195.51 million $4.03 16.39 Intesa Sanpaolo $19.06 billion 2.17 $8.27 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 16.17% 8.68% 0.87% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UMB Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

