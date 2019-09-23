Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.25. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 4,033 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 322,041 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

