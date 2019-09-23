Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.25. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 4,033 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $147.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 26.62%.
Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
