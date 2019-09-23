UBS Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.73 ($60.15).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €45.30 ($52.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €41.59. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

