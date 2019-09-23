UBS Group Reiterates €28.60 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

UBS Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.14 ($30.39).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €28.19 ($32.78) on Friday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.56.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

