UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 228,959 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of CSX worth $230,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.89. 245,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cascend Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.87.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

