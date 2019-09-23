UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $195,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,180. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

