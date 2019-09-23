UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 50,565 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.89% of Tractor Supply worth $244,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.19. 529,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,378. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

