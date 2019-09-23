UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 538,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $203,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $126.22. 28,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,343. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

