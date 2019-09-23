UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Lowe’s Companies worth $283,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 358,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

