UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $215,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,359,827 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $220.50. 44,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,583. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

