Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yi Larson purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

