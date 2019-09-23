TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) CFO Sells $360,450.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) CFO Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

