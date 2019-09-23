TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, ZB.COM and HitBTC. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00040202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.93 or 0.05263049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.