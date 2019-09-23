TRON (TRX) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $619.47 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, Exrates and CoinExchange. In the last week, TRON has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00202380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.01188053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00089754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020436 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network

