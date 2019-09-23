TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $355.97

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $355.97 and traded as low as $421.50. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $422.72, with a volume of 191,373 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

