Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after purchasing an additional 860,708 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $58,408,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,333. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

EXPE stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

