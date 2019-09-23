Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 468.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. 564,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,212. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other VF news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.