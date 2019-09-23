Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 624,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.87.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.49. 310,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.38 and a 200 day moving average of $270.25. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

