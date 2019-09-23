Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 183,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,242,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,287. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.74.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

