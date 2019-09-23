Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.25. 81,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

