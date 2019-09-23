Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 7,702 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,661. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

