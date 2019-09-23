Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth about $35,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,373. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.