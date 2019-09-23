Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 8,239 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,184,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 424,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.33. 23,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

