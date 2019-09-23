Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. 687,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,797. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

