Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 87,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,725. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.45.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

