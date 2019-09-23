Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,427. PNM Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

