Tony Manini Buys 200,000 Shares of Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) Stock

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS) insider Tony Manini bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Asiamet Resources stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.13 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 894,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.40. Asiamet Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.45 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

