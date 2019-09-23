TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:TKKSU) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000.

Shares of TKKSU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Units has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

