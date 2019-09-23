Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiptree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TIPT opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.03. Tiptree has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

In other Tiptree news, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $51,580.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,977,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,700.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 94,171 shares of company stock valued at $629,548 in the last ninety days. 25.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tiptree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tiptree by 418.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the first quarter worth about $123,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tiptree by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

