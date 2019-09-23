THORChain (RUNE) Hits One Day Volume of $65,180.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $65,180.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00202411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.01195131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 984,552,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,055,455 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

