The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 196,891 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on The Yield Growth from $0.55 to $0.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get The Yield Growth alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Yield Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Yield Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.