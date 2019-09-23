Thar Token (THAR) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $81,763.00 and $296.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005358 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.