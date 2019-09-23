Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Santander cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.98 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $54.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 162,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,720,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

