Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

TGLS opened at $7.84 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

