TD Securities Analysts Give Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) a C$4.50 Price Target

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) has been assigned a C$4.50 target price by analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

LMC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Leagold Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

Shares of LMC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 406,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Leagold Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.02 million and a PE ratio of -16.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leagold Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.