TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 1,183,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

