TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Up 13.7%

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s stock price was up 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, approximately 108 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

TAISEI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

