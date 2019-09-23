TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $8.14 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. TaaS has a market cap of $8.14 million and $1,249.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010221 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00199993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.01202036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00089531 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

