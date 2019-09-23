Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.28. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $50.60.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
