Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.52. Support.com shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Support.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.12.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Support.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,293 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Support.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Support.com by 24.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter worth $33,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

