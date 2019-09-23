Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Communities stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.71. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,675.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,181,000 after buying an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $78,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after buying an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 648.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 400,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,325,000 after buying an additional 346,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,650,000 after buying an additional 317,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

