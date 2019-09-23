Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,613,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 154,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.