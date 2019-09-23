Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,044 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. BB&T makes up about 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $52.67. 96,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

