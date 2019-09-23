Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.63. 530,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,383. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

